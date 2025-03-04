Big Bear bald eagles live cam: Jackie and Shadow welcome new eaglets

The Brief Big Bear's bald eagles, Jackie and Shadow, are gaining attention as two of their three eggs have hatched. The eggs show "pips," indicating the eaglets are trying to hatch, and the third egg, being younger, may hatch later. The live cam draws tens of thousands of viewers to the Friends of Big Bear Valley website to watch the hatching process.



Welcome to the world little eaglets!

Excitement is in the air as Jacki and Shadow, Big Bear's famous eagle couple, welcome a new baby chick into their nest.

This marks the first time in three years that the pair have had eaglets, drawing the attention of thousands of fans.

What we know:

Jacki and Shadow, the region's famous eagle couple, have successfully hatched an eaglet.

Live camera footage from the Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam Monday night captured the moment the chicks began to peck their way out of their shells. The second egg is "moving forward quickly in its hatching process," while the third egg remains unhatched.

This is Jacki's first four successful hatch.

What they're saying:

Friends of Big Bear Valley share the exciting news on their Facebook page.

"A pip!...and another!...and…!

Sunday afternoon, as Jackie and Shadow shouted away an unseen intruder, the first ‘pip’ was confirmed on one of the eggs! (egg on the right)– A pip, or slight crack in the egg shell, is the first sign that the chick is working to hatch out.

By Monday morning, a pip was visible on the 2nd egg! –

Jackie and Shadow’s delayed incubation worked to make the chicks hatch closer together and be close to the same size.

Jackie was obviously feeling the movement underneath her as she kept looking down and standing up to roll the eggs much more than usual. Shadow happily got a turn on the eggs to give Jackie a morning break."

"By mid-morning, the chick’s beak was visible and tiny chirps could be heard…

When Shadow came to check in, Jackie stood and seemed to be telling him about the development…one chick could be seen moving inside. Jackie wouldn’t let Shadow have his turn. She was too invested to leave.

It took Shadow 4 more visits—2 sticks and 1 fluff—before Jackie let him take over for a short time. Now, both holes were bigger…and his turn came with lots of the soft talking instructions from Mama Jackie before she left.

Jackie soon returned with a fish that got left on the side of the nest, ready for feeding.

By afternoon, Jackie increased her soft talking to almost continuous, seeming to be encouraging her chicks to keep up the great progress. Both holes were growing and now big enough to easily see a moving beak inside each one."

Welcome to the world, Chick#1!"

What's next:

"They're doing great. They're drying off, building their energy, resting underneath their parents. And, yeah, getting ready to be able to sit up. It takes them about a day before they have the strength to sit up," said Sandy Steers, executive director of FBBV.

When asked about the third egg, Steers said the egg is only at 35 days, and normal hatchings are between 35-42 days, so there's still plenty of time to wait and watch what happens.

Meanwhile, the eaglets that are already born are fully grown between 10 and 14 weeks, and must be physically full grown before they can fly out of the nest for the first time, according to Steers.

"It happens very quickly."