Biden grants 7 Californians clemency

Seven Californians were among the 78 individuals granted clemency by President Joe Biden Tuesday.

This is the first time Biden has used his presidential clemency powers during his administration.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, these powers are part of "the President’s constitutional power to exercise leniency toward persons who have committed federal crimes."

The president pardoned a former Secret Service agent convicted of federal bribery charges, along with two people who were convicted on drug-related charges but went on to become pillars in their communities, according to the White House.

"America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation," Biden said in a statement announcing the clemencies. "Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities."

The 75 people whose sentences were commuted had been previously convicted of nonviolent, drug-related charges.

Among those 75 individuals are seven Californians, all from Southern California:

Maria Isabel Arreola – San Bernardino, California



Offense:

1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine (Eastern District of Texas).

2. Conspiracy to distribute cocaine hydrochloride (Middle District of North Carolina).

Sentence:

1. 121 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (March 24, 2016).

2. 130 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (November 17, 2016). Prison sentences and terms of supervised release in each case to run concurrently.

Commutation Grant: Sentences commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year terms of supervised release.

Roberto Barrio – South Gate, California

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute cocaine base and cocaine powder; interstate travel in aid of racketeering enterprise (four counts); use of a telephone to facilitate the distribution of cocaine base and cocaine powder (two counts) (Western District of Oklahoma).

Sentence: Life imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (October 23, 2000).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

Paul Hernandez Contreras – Perris, California

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine (District of Colorado).

Sentence: 108 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (January 8, 2019).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

Terri Kelly – Rialto, California

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine (Eastern District of Kentucky).

Sentence: 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (November 30, 2009).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

Angelica Marquez – Apple Valley, California

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine (District of Kansas).

Sentence: 117 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (April 23, 2018).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Charles Arnold Thomas – Inglewood, California

Offense:

1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of phencyclidine, or one kilogram or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of phencyclidine (Southern District of Texas).

2. Possession of a prohibited item by a prison inmate (Eastern District of Arkansas).

Sentence:

1. 210 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (August 4, 2011).

2. Seven months of imprisonment (April 25, 2018). Prison sentences in each case to run consecutively.

Commutation Grant: Sentences commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Ruben Lopez Cazares – Chula Vista, California

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance (District of Nebraska).

Sentence: 300 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (June 7, 2007); amended to 262 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (January 12, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.