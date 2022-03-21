Help needed to identify patient at Montebello's Beverly Hospital

Beverly Hospital is asking for your help identifying a patient.

According to the hospital, the man was found at the corner of Slauson Avenue and Telegraph Road on March 8.

He is described as 30-35-years-old, 5'8" tall, weighing 165 pounds.

Officials said he has a small "X" tattoo under his left eye and a tattoo of a skull with a green and red background on his right upper bicep.

The hospital did not release a photo of the man, citing HIPAA rules.

If you know who this man is, please call the hospital at 323-726-1222 and speak with a social worker.

