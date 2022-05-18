3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List.

Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.

Analysts took a look at 50 cities based on four categories - community and representation, economic opportunity, housing opportunity, and business environment.

According to U.S. Census numbers, San Jose is home to 382,815 Asians while San Francisco has an Asian population of 300,339. Riverside is home to 314, 998 Asians.

The study ranked California overall as the best state for Asian professionals since three cities made the list.

The full top 10 best cities in the country for Asian professionals were:

San Jose, CA Raleigh, NC Houston, TX Dallas, TX Detroit, MI San Francisco, CA Honolulu, HI Austin, TX Riverside, CA Washington, D.C.

The rankings were released Wednesday to celebrate May as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It was compiled by Apartment List and its Asian Pacific Islander employee resource group API@A-List.

Advertisement

To see the full U.S. rankings, tap or click here.