California's best burrito is in Long Beach, according to Yelp

Hey burrito lovers - we're going to need you to chime in on this one and tell us if you agree or disagree.

Yelp recently ranked the best burritos in every state in celebration of National Burrito Day.

According to Yelp, Californians can get the best burrito in Long Beach at Joliza's Tacos.

Located at 2233 Pacific Avenue, the Mexican restaurant offers everything from traditional burritos and tacos to quesadillas and menudo.

Currently the restaurant has 4.5 stars and over 300 reviews.

It seems the carnitas burrito is a favorite of Yelpers.

"All the meats were extremely flavorful and cooked so so well…The carnitas in the quesadilla was fried nicely, but still soft delicious, and had the perfect amount of saltiness. This place is definitely a hidden gem worthy of being shown to the world," wrote Manny B on Yelp.

According to its website, "Joliza's began with a dream 30 years ago and during that time, the owner honed his meat marinating technique, refined the sauces, and polished his taco making skills. At his parent’s family restaurant, he sharpened and leveled up until he decided it was time to make it on his own. Thus, Joliza’s was born."

Yelp crafted this list by identifying restaurants in each state that served burritos, then ranked those eateries using factors including ratings and total volume of reviews between January 2019 and Feb. 2022.

You can see where to get the best burrito in every state by clicking or tapping here.

