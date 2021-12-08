Bellflower smoke shop shooting: Man fatally shot, 2 women wounded

A man was killed and two women were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition after a gunman opened fire at a smoke shop in Bellflower late Tuesday night, officials said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting call at the Dream Burner smoke shop located in the 17100 block of Bellflower Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. Arriving deputies discovered a man in his early 30s suffering a gunshot wound to the upper torso, as well as a woman in her late 20s and another woman in her 30s suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs.

LASD homicide detectives said a suspect wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt entered the smoke shop and shot the victims.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said. The two women were taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

The names of the victims have not been released by authorities.

Other people were in the store at the time of the shooting and weren’t hurt.

No further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

