Beagles rescued from breeding facility soon to be adoptable in Anaheim

Nearly a dozen rescue beagles made their way to Anaheim Sunday after years in captivity at an out-of-state breeding facility, and are now well on their way to adoption.

The group of three-year-old beagles arrived at Cage to Couch in Anaheim Sunday. Cage to Couch specializes in rescuing and rehabilitating dogs used in research, like these beagles. Earlier this year, the organization received a group of nearly 30 beagles from Envigo, the now infamous Virginia-based breeding facility facing federal lawsuits for their alleged deplorable conditions.

Approximately 4,000 dogs were rescued from Envigo this year, after the company was cited too many times over inhumane violations. Envigo has been accused of keeping animals in poor conditions, as well as not providing sufficient veterinary care or food, the Humane Society of the United States announced this past summer.

The company's Cumberland, Virginia, facility was taken to court in 2021 after the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other law enforcement agencies found multiple federal violations.

Court documents alleged that Envigo kept adult and puppy beagles underfed, injured and sick, even keeping the dogs in small cages where feces piled up. The complaint also alleged the beagles were subjected to medical experiments.

Beagles are preferred for animal testing because they are "docile, sweet, trusting, and they don’t fight back," according to the Beagle Freedom Project.

They're not quite ready for adoption yet, however. They'll spend the next few weeks getting veterinary care, socializing, and more before being put up for adoption.