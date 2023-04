A sideshow on the Bay Bridge brought traffic from Oakland to San Francisco to a standstill on Sunday.

Video from the sideshow shows approximately 100 motorcycles popping wheelies and doing donuts across all lanes of the bridge.

This is not the first time the bridge has been the site of a sideshow.

Back in February, one person was arrested in connection with a Bay Bridge sideshow.