Bay Area ferry services to receive $22M through federal bipartisan infrastructure law

Millions of dollars in new federal funding are coming to the Bay Area to help modernize local ferry systems.

The head of the Federal Transit Administration, Nuria Fernandez, made the announcement Thursday morning at the San Francisco Ferry Terminal.

Fernandez said grants totaling over $220 million from President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law are going to the nation's ferry systems.

Ten percent of that funding will be used to modernize some of the Bay Area's ferry systems.

That means a total of $22 million will come to the Bay Area to fund two of the 13 projects that have been selected this year. One of those grants is to support the San Francisco Bay Ferry as it continues its ambitious plan to green its operation.

The other is for the Golden Gate Ferry to replace the ferry landing at the Sausalito ferry terminal.

The Bay Area ferry projects were selected from 28 proposals to the Federal Transit Administration from agencies in 12 states and U.S. territories.