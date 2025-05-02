Expand / Collapse search

Bass says she'll take pay cut to help close budget deficit

Published  May 2, 2025 10:13am PDT
Karen Bass
This comes after Bass proposed laying off over 1,600 government workers to address a nearly $1 billion budget deficit.

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says she'll take a pay cut because of the city's billion-dollar budget shortfall.

Video taken by Scott Meyers, a local attorney and conservative activist, shows Bass saying she'll "absolutely take the pay cut. 

The mayor didn't elaborate how much of a cut she'd be taking or when. 

One government website that tracks all elected officials' salaries in the state lists Mayor Bass' annual salary at $304,000. 

The city is currently considering scaling back across the board to close the $1 billion budget deficit, which includes laying off more than 1,600 city workers and eliminating some vacant positions. 

The mayor's $13.9 billion spending plan requires city council approval. 

A vote is scheduled for June.

