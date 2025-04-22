Bass proposes cutting over 1,600 city jobs amid budget deficit

The Brief Mayor Karen Bass proposed municipal layoffs to address a $1 billion budget deficit while highlighting progress in housing and homelessness. She announced initiatives to expedite rebuilding in Pacific Palisades and emphasized the need for efficient city operations and public safety improvements. Bass is seeking additional state funds to mitigate the impact of these layoffs.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has proposed laying off over 1,600 government workers to address a nearly $1 billion budget deficit.

What we know:

During her State of the City address on Monday, Bass proposed workforce reductions as a last resort to balance the city's budget amid a slowing economy and increased costs.

SUGGESTED: LA Mayor Karen Bass discusses budget, layoffs in State of the City address

The proposed layoffs exclude firefighters and sworn police officers.

In an address to the city council, Bass called the municipal workforce the "city’s greatest asset" but said cuts were needed as City Hall wrestles with uncertainty in Washington and higher costs for worker salaries and benefits.

The backstory:

The Palisades Fire in January destroyed over 6,800 structures and claimed at least 12 lives, contributing to the city's financial strain.

Late last month, Bass and the city council appealed to Sacramento for nearly $2 billion in disaster recovery aid as the city faces a projected deficit that Bass’ office pegged at nearly $1 billion.

SUGGESTED: Mayor Bass' deleted text messages from Palisades Fire released

Bass’ proposed workforce reductions recall the difficult financial stretch of the 2008 recession, when then-Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa ended up slashing thousands of government jobs to keep the books in balance.

The other side:

David Green, president of Service Employees International Union, Local 721, which represents over 10,000 city workers, said the union would be looking for new funding sources and other alternatives to slashing jobs.

"We’re not going to allow the out-of-touch bureaucrats ... to balance the budget on the backs of city workers," Green said in a statement.

SUGGESTED: Fewer than 20% of LA residents approve of Mayor Bass' wildfire response, poll shows

Big picture view:

Despite financial difficulties, Bass highlighted positive developments, such as reduced crime rates and progress in housing homeless individuals. However, she acknowledged the ongoing need for more housing funds and the persistent presence of homeless encampments.

SUGGESTED: Mortgage rates jump as tariffs hit markets; biggest spike in nearly a year

What's next:

Bass plans to return to Sacramento this week to seek additional state funds that could reduce the proposed layoffs.

The city council will decide on the proposed budget cuts for the fiscal year that begins July 1.