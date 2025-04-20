LA Mayor Bass to deliver State of the City address Monday

The Brief Mayor Karen Bass will deliver her speech focusing on Los Angeles' recovery from January's wildfires. She will also address a nearly $1 billion budget deficit due to overspending and lower tax revenues, which could lead to layoffs. Mayor Bass is likely to address immigration issues amid the Trump administration's crackdown on "sanctuary cities.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is set to deliver her State of the City address, focusing on Los Angeles' recovery from wildfires, budget challenges, and reshaping city governance. Key topics include the city's deficit, homeless crisis, public safety, and federal policies impacting local affairs.

What we know:

Mayor Bass will speak at City Hall around mid-day, addressing the city's rebuilding efforts in Pacific Palisades after January's wildfires.

She will outline plans to tackle a nearly $1 billion deficit caused by overspending and lower tax revenues. City officials have warned that the deficit could lead to thousands of layoffs and other consequences in the upcoming 2025-26 fiscal year.

With a recent decision to move funding away from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) at both the city and county level, Bass and the City Council may also consider adjusting their approach to resolve the homelessness crisis.

Immigration is also likely to be addressed, as the Trump administration continues its crackdown on "sanctuary cities" and threatens to pull related funding.

Bass may also touch on other federal policies and their potential impact on the city's economy, travel and tourism industries.

What we don't know:

An exact time was not released.