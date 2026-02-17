Bass to announce major LA public safety milestone

The Brief Mayor Karen Bass is scheduled to announce a major public safety milestone for Los Angeles on Tuesday. The announcement comes a day after Bass called on Casey Wasserman to resign amid controversy over his emails with Ghislaine Maxwell.



Mayor Karen Bass, alongside City Council members and community safety leaders, will announce a historic crime and public safety milestone for the city of Los Angeles on Tuesday.

According to Bass, there has been a 19% drop in homicides citywide compared to 2024. The city says it’s the fewest recorded homicides since 1966.

Following the announcement, city leaders are expected to review budget allocations for the Office of Community Safety to determine if the prevention models can be expanded.

This comes a day after Bass called on Casey Wasserman, chairman of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, to step down from his position -- joining other Democratic elected officials who have urged for his resignation due to salacious emails he exchanged years ago with Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Bass previously declined for weeks to provide an opinion or take a position on the matter. She broke her silence in a CNN interview, saying that, while she can't fire him from the committee, her opinion is that he should step down.