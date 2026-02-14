Internal records show Bass asserted 'ultimate authority' over post-Palisades Fire messaging

The Brief Internal emails reveal Mayor Karen Bass acted as the "ultimate authority" over LAFD media messaging following the 2025 Palisades Fire report. The reporting alleges the Mayor’s office coordinated the timing of the report’s release to manage the fallout from LAFD’s failure to extinguish an earlier arson fire. Bass and her advisers deny any inappropriate interference, stating her involvement was standard oversight for a major city department.



Mayor Karen Bass reportedly exercised strict control over how the Los Angeles Fire Department communicated with the public following a controversial after-action report on the devastating January 2025 Palisades Fire.

What we know:

According to internal emails reviewed by the LA Times, LAFD spokesperson Capt. Erik Scott indicated in October 2025 that any media interviews or press conferences regarding the Palisades Fire would be "contingent on the Mayor's direction."

This coordination occurred as the department faced intense scrutiny for its failure to fully extinguish a small arson fire that later rekindled into a massive inferno.

Additionally, documents show that the after-action report underwent significant revisions just days before its release.

Phrases describing a lack of pre-deployed crews as "failures" were reportedly replaced with language stating the department "balanced fiscal responsibility with proper preparation."

What they're saying:

Bass has been firm in her denial of any wrongdoing, calling previous allegations of a cover-up "completely fabricated."

She stated last week, "There was no cover-up on my part. There was absolutely no reason or desire that I would want to water down this report."

Yusef Robb, an adviser to the mayor, defended the office's involvement to City News Service, saying, "The Mayor's Office is in contact with every city department on issues large and small, and so obviously and appropriately the Mayor's Office engaged with LAFD about the rollout."

Robb also noted that Bass was the one who originally ordered the report and fired the previous fire chief for refusing to conduct it.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly which specific edits to the report—if any—were ordered directly by the Mayor herself versus LAFD leadership attempting to align with her perceived expectations.

Timeline:

January 2025: The Palisades Fire causes catastrophic damage after an earlier arson fire rekindles.

October 8, 2025: The LAFD releases the after-action report following revisions.

October 9, 2025: LAFD Capt. Erik Scott sends an email stating media availability depends on "the Mayor's guidance."

December 2025: Initial reports of "watered down" findings in the fire investigation surface.

February 2026: New reports detail the Mayor's role as the "ultimate authority" on the department's media strategy.