Mayor Bass takes new action against ICE in LA

Mayor Karen Bass is intensifying her "full force" approach to city leadership on Tuesday, taking simultaneous aim at federal immigration enforcement and the insurance industry's role in stalling wildfire recovery.

The dual effort comes as a sobering new report quantifies the massive economic disruption caused by federal raids on Los Angeles County's small businesses and workforce.

What we know:

The directive requires all city departments to develop "preparedness plans" and designate liaisons to handle federal immigration activity on city property.

This legal shield reinforces a 2024 ordinance banning the use of city resources for deportations.

The urgency of these protections was underscored by a report from the Department of Economic Opportunity, which found that 82% of surveyed businesses were negatively impacted by recent enforcement.

Beyond the $3.7 million in direct losses, the report highlighted a climate of fear: 33% of workers were afraid to report to work, and bus ridership on vulnerable lines fell by 17,000 monthly riders.