Bass, immigrant rights leaders demand accountability over federal immigration raids

The Brief Mayor Bass and leaders are demanding accountability for the "unlawful detention" of people following recent federal immigration raids in L.A. Over 250 workers have been detained since the raids began this summer, primarily targeting local car washes. The LA county board of supervisors declared a state of emergency last week due to the fear and business shutdowns caused by the operations.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, alongside Congressman Robert Garcia and immigrant rights leaders, is set to demand accountability for what they are calling the unlawful detention of U.S. citizens and immigrants by federal agents following recent immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Timeline:

Federal immigration agents have conducted multiple raids in Los Angeles over the last few months, particularly targeting local car washes.

The raids began this summer, and the grassroots organization, the Clean Car Wash Workers Association, reports that more than 250 workers have been taken into custody since that time.

In September, the supreme court lifted a lower court's restraining order, allowing federal agents to resume sweeping immigration operations in Los Angeles.

Last week, the LA County Board of Supervisors declared a local state of emergency in the wake of the raids, stating the federal operations have caused fear and forced businesses to shut down.

The mayor's press conference to push for accountability is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

The other side:

Following the September supreme court ruling that allowed raids to resume, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted a statement on social media.

"This decision is a victory for the safety of Americans in California and for the rule of law. DHS will continue to arrest and remove the criminal illegal aliens that @mayorofla is protecting," the DHS said in a statement.

The proponents of the county's state of emergency proclamation say the action aims to mobilize resources and support affected communities.

