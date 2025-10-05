ICE stages raid at car wash in San Pedro

New video shows a San Pedro car wash raided by ICE agents on Saturday.

Over half a dozen federal agents can be seen scattered across Lucky 7 Car Wash in San Pedro.

"There’s heartbreak, there’s confusion and there’s fear," said Merci Macatrao with the Harbor Area Peace Patrol.

The Harbor Area Peace Patrol is a community group helping those targeted by ICE.

Macatrao says she headed over to the car wash after hearing federal agents were spotted.

"A community member alerted us that this car wash, Lucky 7, had been raided by ICE and had taken a community member," said Macatrao.

Last month, the Supreme Court lifted a lower court's restraining order, allowing federal agents to resume sweeping immigration operations in Los Angeles.

In response to that ruling, the Department of Homeland Security responded in a social media post: "This decision is a victory for the safety of Americans in California and for the rule of law. DHS will continue to arrest and remove the criminal illegal aliens that @MayorOfLA is protecting."

"This is traumatic for them, this is traumatic for their families," said Macatrao.

Macatrao says the raids are taking a toll not just on families but also on some small businesses across the LA area.

"I know with many car washes now facing uncertain times, they’ve taken half the staff, or the staff is too afraid to come," said Macatrao.

FOX 11 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about the San Pedro raid captured on video. We are waiting to hear back.