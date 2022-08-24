Barstow man arrested for attempting to kidnap 9-year-old girl from bus stop

A man was arrested after attempting to kidnap a child from a bus stop in Barstow.

Deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station received a call in reference to a suspicious person grabbing a 9-year-old child who was on their way home.

The deputy who arrived on scene contacted the victim who pointed out the location of the suspect.

The deputy soon located the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Fabian Munoz, in the 34000 block of Cedar Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Munoz was cussing and yelling at the victim and a friend while they were walking home. He followed the victims as they walked away and eventually grabbed the 9-year-old child by their backpack and threatened to harm them and their family. The victim ran home and notified a parent who immediately called 911.

Munoz was taken into custody and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for attempted kidnap of a juvenile. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Deputy Saragih of the Barstow Station 760-256-4700.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).