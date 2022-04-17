Barricaded suspect in Whittier triggers evacuation of nearby homes

A sheriff's crisis negotiations team was called in Sunday to assist police with an assault with a deadly weapon suspect holed up inside a residence in Whittier, authorities said.

The incident was reported at approximately 2:35 a.m. and the suspect is in a home in the 7900 block of Comstock Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The surrounding homes were evacuated for the safety of residents.

No further information was immediately available.

The Whittier Police Department urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 562-567-9200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

People are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.