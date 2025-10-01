Bally's Las Vegas to transform into luxury resort with A's ballpark

The Brief Bally's Corporation has announced a new resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, located at the former Tropicana site. The new development will be an "integrated resort" sharing a campus with the new Las Vegas Athletics baseball stadium. The project, which will include 3,000 hotel rooms and a 2,500-seat entertainment venue, is expected to begin development in early 2026.



Bally's Corporation has announced plans for a new luxury "integrated" resort on the Las Vegas Strip, which will be built on the former Tropicana site.

World-class integrated resort

What we know:

It will be part of a 35-acre campus that also includes the new Las Vegas Athletics Major League Baseball ballpark.

The resort will have two luxury hotel towers with a total of 3,000 rooms, a 2,500-seat entertainment venue, and more than 500,000 square feet of space for retail, dining, and other entertainment options.

The resort will also include a casino and a VIP experience with direct access to the $2 billion, 33,000-fan-capacity A's stadium.

Bally’s Corporation announced plans for Bally’s Las Vegas, a transformative new entertainment resort destination set to rise on the iconic Las Vegas Strip at the former site of the Tropicana Las Vegas.

A rendering shared by Bally's shows the northwest corner of the site will feature a multi-level sports bar with rooftop pool and a walkway connecting to the hotel's larger rooftop pool area.

A large, cylindrical LED sign will stand next to the bar, which is seen by Bally's as the most visible corner of the site at the busy intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard South and Tropicana Avenue.

Phased approach

Timeline:

The project is currently being submitted for entitlements to Clark County and is expected to start development in the first half of 2026.

The first portion to be built will be finished in conjunction with the stadium’s planned 2028 completion.

‘A landmark destination’

What they're saying:

Soo Kim, chairman of the board of directors for Bally's Corporation, said that "Bally's Las Vegas represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine the heart of the Strip. with world-class partners like JLL and Marnell, and with the arrival of Major League Baseball, we are not just building an integrated resort. We are creating a landmark destination that unites sports, entertainment, dining and hospitality on a scale only Las Vegas can deliver."

Michael Hirschfeld, vice chairman of JLL, commented on the retail and dining aspect, noting that "Las Vegas is one of the most important markets for food and beverage, entertainment and retail in the U.S. The extended hours of operation in the market yield some of the highest sales per unit in the country."

Hub for international travelers and baseball fans

Big picture view:

The project is being envisioned as a hub for both international travelers and baseball fans.

By combining a resort with the new ballpark, Bally's aims to meet the growing demand for integrated entertainment and further establish Las Vegas as a major destination for professional baseball and global tourism.

JLL will be responsible for sourcing the retail and dining concepts, which will include both global brands and local favorites.