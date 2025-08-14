Universal Horror Unleashed opens in Las Vegas

article

The Brief A new year-round horror experience, Universal Horror Unleashed, has opened in Las Vegas. The attraction features four haunted houses based on popular horror films and four themed entertainment areas. The experience is located at the AREA15 District and general admission tickets start at $59.



Universal Horror Unleashed, the first-ever year-round horror experience of its kind, is now open in Las Vegas.

What we know:

The new experience is set in an abandoned production warehouse, featuring a terrifying journey through four haunted houses, four themed areas with live entertainment and food and cocktails as they try to escape from monstrous creatures lurking around every corner.

Here's a breakdown of what guests can expect.

Haunted houses

"Scarecrow: The Reaping": Face the dust storms of the Midwest as you're taken back in time to a dry, barren 1930s farmland ravaged by farmers and taken over by bloodthirsty scarecrows out for revenge.

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre": Step into the 1974 horror classic as you come face-to-face with Leatherface and every member of his deranged family and their victims. Don't forget the chainsaws.

"Universal Monsters": Face cinema's most feared icons from the dark halls of Castle Dracula to the tombs guarded by the Mummy. Other notable characters include Frankenstein and the Bride.

"Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer": Go deep into the woods where best friends mysteriously vanish - only to be discovered days later with no memory of what happened. You'll visit room by room from the hospital to the girls' homes to the actual exorcism surrounded by all the chaos.

Themed areas

These immersive areas put guests in the center stage where they'll have the opportunity for a "deeply engaging experience."

"Kill Vault": Think rusty knives, machetes, and eerie characters like a strange surgeon to psychotic slashers trying to lure their next victim (aka you).

"Prop Graveyard": Guests face a supernatural collection of unsettling dolls, dismembered mannequins, and other haunted objects from abandoned film sets.

"Dead Storage": This area pays homage to Universal's earliest horror productions with forgotten set pieces and eerie relics reclaimed by night-dwelling creatures like vampires and werewolves.

"Jack's Alley": Set in a twisted carnival atmosphere, guests face Jack The Clown's evil antics and a group of malicious jugglers, dancers, and fortune-tellers as they perform for their lives during the Jack & Chance: Stay or Slay Show."

Themed food, beverages, cocktails, and merchandise will also be available for purchase in designated areas.

What they're saying:

"Today marks an exciting step in our expansion into new markets as we officially welcome guests to Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas," said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Destinations and Experiences. "Horror Unleashed will provide unique character interactions that will thrill fans of both horror and immersive entertainment."

What you can do:

General admission tickets start at $59.

Universal Horror Unleashed is located in Zone 2: The Terminals in the AREA15 District, about 10 miles from the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

Hours of operation are Thursday through Monday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To learn more, visit UniversalHorrorUnleashed.com.