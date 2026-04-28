Baldwin Park PD releases bodycam video of shootout that killed officer, civilian

The Brief Baldwin Park police released new bodycam video detailing a May 31 shootout that killed Officer Samuel Riveros and civilian Darius Wong. Suspect Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, 22, faces two murder counts; a second officer was wounded but survived the gun battle. Investigators have not yet determined a motive or whether Medina-Berumen is linked to other criminal activity.



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The Baldwin Park Police Department on Tuesday released new bodycam video of a deadly shootout last year that claimed the lives of a veteran officer and a father of two.

What we know:

The deadly shooting happened on May 31, 2025 at around 7:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue.

Officers were responding to the area to investigate reports of a man armed with a rifle.

At the scene, they discovered 43-year-old Darius Wong suffering from a fatal gunshot wound on the sidewalk. An investigation revealed Wong had just parked his car and was walking to a family party when the shooting occurred.

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Moments later, a gun battle ensued between officers and the suspect, 22-year-old Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen.

Officer Samuel Riveros, a nine-year veteran of the force, was killed in the shootout. A second officer was treated for injuries and released.

What they're saying:

The loss has sparked an outpouring of grief from family and officials.

Wong’s brother described him as a "kind soul with so much more life ahead of him," noting he was "murdered in cold blood" while simply walking to a celebration.

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The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) praised Officer Riveros, stating, "Officer Riveros made the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community. He, along with Officer Pimentel and their fellow officers, bravely responded to a dangerous call, fully aware of the risks involved."

Baldwin Park Mayor Alejandra Avila added that the officers "responded without hesitation, reflecting the best of bravery and conviction to serve."

What's next:

Medina-Berumen was booked on suspicion of two counts of murder after receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during the incident.

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He remains in custody with bail set at $4 million.