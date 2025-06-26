Memorial service to be held for Samuel Riveros, Baldwin Park police officer killed in line of duty

The Brief A memorial service will be held Thursday in Ontario for Baldwin Park Police Officer Samuel Riveros, who was fatally shot last month. Officer Riveros, a 9-year veteran, was killed while responding to a shooting call where another victim also died. The suspect, Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, faces multiple murder charges and is awaiting arraignment on July 31.



A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday in Ontario to honor Baldwin Park Police Officer Samuel Riveros, who was fatally shot last month while responding to a shooting call.

What we know:

A public memorial service for Baldwin Park Police Officer Samuel Riveros will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Toyota Arena in Ontario.

Officer Riveros, 35, a nine-year veteran of the department, was fatally shot on May 31.

He was responding to a home where another victim, 43-year-old Darius Wong, a married father of two, was also killed.

The suspect, 22-year-old Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, was wounded in a shootout with officers. He is currently being held without bail and is scheduled for arraignment on July 31.

Medina-Berumen appeared in court on June 11 in a wheelchair and agreed to postpone his arraignment.

The backstory:

Officer Riveros was dispatched at 7:15 p.m. on May 31 to the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue, responding to reports of a man with a rifle firing shots.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, Officer Anthony Pimentel and Officer Alfredo Leal were the first to arrive. Sheriff Luna stated that they were "immediately fired upon by this suspect who had a rifle," leading to "an officer-involved shooting."

Officer Pimentel was injured by shards of glass from a bullet believed to have hit a windshield.

Sheriff Luna added that Officer Riveros arrived shortly after and was "tragically struck by the suspect's gunfire and unfortunately that ended up being a fatal gunshot."

A "second volley" of gunfire occurred when other Baldwin Park police officers arrived, at which point "the suspect went down."

What's next:

A private burial will follow the public memorial service for Officer Riveros.

The suspect, Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, is facing severe charges, including multiple murders and murder of a peace officer.

These special circumstance allegations could lead to a possible death sentence if he is convicted.

Medina-Berumen is also charged with one count of possession of an assault rifle and two counts of attempted murder involving other Baldwin Park police officers.

His arraignment is set for July 31.