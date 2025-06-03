Officials ID innocent civilian shot dead moments before Baldwin Park cop's slaying

The Brief A Baldwin Park police officer and innocent civilian were fatally shot, and a second officer wounded on Saturday, May 31. The shooting suspect, identified as 22-year-old Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, has been booked on suspicion of two counts of murder. Memorials are growing for the fallen officer, Samuel Riveros, a nine-year veteran, and the innocent man killed, Darius Wong.



Officials have identified the innocent civilian who was fatally shot just moments before a Baldwin Park police officer was killed in a shootout with a suspect over the weekend.

What we know:

Darius Wong, 43, and Baldwin Park police officer Samuel Riveros were shot dead in the evening hours of Saturday, May 31. A second police officer was also shot but has since been released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Riveros was a part of a response dispatched at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday to the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue, a few blocks east of the 605 Freeway, regarding a man with a rifle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Samuel Riveros. PHOTO: Baldwin Park Police Department

A male adult victim, later identified as Wong, was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound on the sidewalk outside his friend's home. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Witnesses recall Baldwin Park shooting that killed police officer and civilian

Darius Wong was shot and killed on May 31, 2025, while walking to a friend's house in Baldwin Park. / GoFundMe

Just moments later, Riveros was fatally shot during a gun battle with the suspect, Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, 22. Berumen was arrested at the scene.

Motive unknown

What we don't know:

It's unclear what prompted the shootings to take place.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ring camera captures deadly Baldwin Park shootout

It is unknown if Medina-Berumen is linked to other crimes.

'Justice for Darius':

Loved ones remembered Wong, a father of two, as a "kind soul with so much more life ahead of him."

"Darius left this world far too soon and in the most innocent of ways—without truly knowing what was happening," his brother wrote on a GoFundMe page created to help the family with funeral costs.

The younger Wong said his brother was just walking down the street when he was "murdered in cold blood" on the way to a family party.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Friends, colleagues remember Baldwin Park police officer killed in shootout

Darius Wong leaves behind a wife and two young daughters. / GoFundMe

"He dropped off his wife and the 2 kids and sister-in-law at the party and parked several blocks down the street. His car was nowhere near the shooter’s house. If his wife and sister in law were with him during that time, they would’ve been victims as well," he said.

Wong, a Hacienda Heights native, died on the sidewalk just outside his friend's home where the party was being held.

"I found out he’s one of our family," said Vinh Che. "That’s why I feel guilty. If I had known he was our family, we would have tried our best to drag him in [after he was shot]."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baldwin Park cop, innocent civilian killed in shootout

Wong leaves behind a wife, Mindy, and two daughters, ages 3 and 5.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe, tap or click here.

'Ultimate Sacrifice':

Riveros was a nine-year veteran who was described as an avid snowboarder and Dodgers fan who had watched the team play at stadiums across the nation. Riveros graduated from UC Irvine.

Tributes for Riveros poured in over the weekend.

"This is a heartbreaking and deeply devastating tragedy. Officer Riveros made the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community. He, along with Officer Pimentel and their fellow officers, bravely responded to a dangerous call, fully aware of the risks involved. Officer Riveros gave his life in service to others, a profound testament to his unwavering dedication to duty and selfless courage," the LASD said in a statement. "His loss is profoundly felt—not only by his family and colleagues, but by the entire Baldwin Park community and law enforcement family."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police officer shot dead in Baldwin Park identified

"Thank you for the courage you held and the deeply humble decision you made to protect and serve the people of Baldwin Park, may you rest easy," Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, D-West Covina, said in a statement.

`The sacrifices these officers make to keep us safe is unbelievable; something we are reminded of when we witness tragedies such as the one that happened last night.

Baldwin Park Mayor Alejandra Avila said in a statement released Sunday: "When danger erupted last night and the call went out for help, it was our Baldwin Park police officers who responded without hesitation, reflecting the best of bravery and conviction to serve. On behalf of our council and city hall staff, I offer our sincerest condolences to the victims, our Baldwin Park police department community and the families of those affected by this violence.

Colleagues and friends said Riveros loved his job, and that it was his smile and positive attitude they'll miss the most.

What's next:

Medina-Berumen was booked on suspicion of two counts of murder, sheriff's officials said. He was also struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital in stable condition. The suspect's weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting, authorities said.

His bail has been set at $4 million.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Memorial put together for Baldwin Park cop

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or go to lacrimestoppers.org.

The Source: Information for this story is from GoFundMe, interviews with neighbors at the scene, and previous FOX 11 reports.





