Baldwin Park shooting: Suspect charged after killing two, including an officer

Several charges have been filed against 22-year-old Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, the suspect accused of killing a Baldwin Park officer and an innocent civilian on the street.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed five charges against Medina-Berumen. They include two counts of 1st degree murder with special circumstances, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of an assault rifle.

The backstory:

On Saturday, May 31, around 7:12 p.m. officers responded to the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue for reports of a man with a rifle.

Once on the scene, Baldwin Park officers Anthony Pimentel and Samuel Riveros, who arrived in two separate cars, were immediately fired upon. They quickly exchanged fire with the suspect. Both Pimentel and Riveros were struck by gunfire. Additional officers responded to the scene and another officer-involved shooting occurred, as the suspect kept firing at arriving officers, Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press conference Tuesday.

Luna said their helicopter and air team helped guide officers away from the suspect.

Arriving officers located a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was rushed to a hospital and later died. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified him as 43-year-old Darius Wong.

Darius Wong was shot and killed on May 31, 2025, while walking to a friend's house in Baldwin Park. / GoFundMe

Ring cameras in the neighborhood recorded 11 shots fired at 7:16 p.m., followed by six additional shots at 7:26 p.m.

An AR-15-style rifle with two magazines was recovered at the scene. A motive for the original shooting is unknonw.

Community mourns fallen officer

Both officers were transported to the hospital, where Officer Riveros was pronounced dead. Officer Pimentel was released from the hospital after receiving treatment. During Tuesday's press conference, Luna said Pimentel was hit with shards of glass after the bullet went through a car windshield.

Officer Pimentel attended the press conference and stood in solidarity with his department.

Officer Riveros was a nine-year veteran who was described as an avid snowboarder and Dodgers fan. He graduated from UC Irvine.

DA Hochman and Sheriff Luna praised the heroic work of the officers, calling them true heroes.

"He was entering an open shooting environment when he decided to put the safety of his community ahead of his own safety. When the bullets were flying, he ran into those bullets to try to keep his community safe and, in doing so, he made the ultimate sacrifice of his life. Officer Pimentel also threw himself into this potential firing zone, putting his own safety behind the safety of others," Hochman said Tuesday.

Neighbor calls suspect's grandma

A neighbor told FOX 11 that he witnessed the shooting and called the suspect's grandmother to warn her.

"He had a hard temper," said Juan Ruvalcava, who lives across the street. "Since he was little, he didn’t respect anybody."

According to Ruvalcava, he heard gunfire and took cover inside his home. He then watched in horror through a window as Medina-Berumen kept shooting.

"I could see him over there shooting and reloading it," said Ruvalcava.

The neighbor says he called and spoke to the suspected shooter’s grandmother during the shooting. She was inside the home while her grandson was allegedly outside firing shots at police.

"I told her, your grandson Eduardo is shooting," recalled Ruvalcava. "She said, 'They’re not real bullets.' I said, 'Just get to a bedroom, hide under the bed or something.'"

Father of two killed

Darius Wong leaves behind a wife and two young daughters. Wong's brother said he was just walking down the street when he was "murdered in cold blood" on the way to a family party.

"He dropped off his wife and the 2 kids and sister-in-law at the party and parked several blocks down the street. His car was nowhere near the shooter’s house. If his wife and sister-in-law were with him during that time, they would’ve been victims as well," his brother wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Wong, a Hacienda Heights native, died on the sidewalk just outside his friend's home where the party was being held.