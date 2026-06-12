'It's war': Spencer Pratt vows to stay in LA to fight 'corrupt machine' after election loss

The Brief Reality television personality Spencer Pratt conceded the Los Angeles mayoral race in a video titled "Saving LA - Phase III" after failing to secure enough votes to advance to the November runoff. Pratt vowed to remain in Los Angeles to continue his efforts against what he termed a "corrupt machine," stating that his loss frees him from holding back or worrying about offending viewers. Characterizing the upcoming runoff between incumbent Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman as a choice between "dumb and dumber," Pratt declared "war" and claimed he will work to expose both candidates.



Spencer Pratt said his mission to save Los Angeles is far from over in his first post on social media since failing to secure enough votes for the November runoff in the mayor’s race.

In a three-minute video post, he made several bold statements, even referring to incumbent Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman as "dumb and dumber."

What we know:

While the reality star conceded in the video titled "Saving LA — Phase III," he stood by his campaign strategy, noting that he "spent a lot of time slaying everybody" and has "ridiculed everyone on the roster."

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The Los Angeles native said that despite losing the race, he has no plans to leave town. "I didn’t get in this for political power. I got in to expose this corrupt machine and nothing has changed," he said.

He continued to explain that he would no longer hold back and no longer water down his views in fear of offending viewers. "It’s war. It’s zero hour for Los Angeles."

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He proceeded to say Angelenos are now left to pick between "dumb and dumber" and claimed that "every problem that plagues Los Angeles because of these two corrupt communists is going to accelerate, and the city will tumble heading into the abyss."

"My goal hasn’t changed. I’ve been laser focused on stopping these commie animals and I will stop them," Pratt added, stating that he has a lot to uncover about the two candidates.

He concluded the video with a final ultimatum: "If you want to stop me, you’re gonna have to f---king kill me!"

Watch the video below.

What we don't know:

California’s general election is set for Nov. 3, 2026, when Angelenos will decide the mayoral race between Bass and Raman.