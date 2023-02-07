Baby girl last seen in La Puente reported missing

A two-month-old baby girl was reported missing after she was last seen in La Puente, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a special bulletin Tuesday for Sayvee Torres.

Investigators said they believe the baby girl is with her parents and was last seen Jan. 24 in the 800 block of Eldon Avenue, which is near the Hacienda Heights border.

LASD officials said her parents, Breanna Torres and Oscar Morales, are hiding the baby and their whereabouts.

Sayvee is 12 inches in length, weighs 10 pounds, has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Sayvee or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the LA County Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online.

City News Service contributed to this report.