Baby Emmanuel Haro update: Father pleads guilty to murder

The father of missing baby Emmanuel Haro pleaded guilty on Thursday to all charges including second-degree murder.

What we know:

According to the amended complaint, Jake Haro pleaded guilty to all charges, which include second-degree homicide, filing a false police report, and assault of a child under 8; great bodily injury resulting in death.

Rebecca Haro, Jake Haro's wife, also faces murder charges in connection with her son's death. She continues to plead not guilty.

What we don't know:

The remains of baby Emmanuel have not been found.

The backstory:

Jake and Rebecca were each charged with felony murder with malice on Aug. 26 in the death of their son Emmanuel, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s office. They were also charged with filing a false police report, which is a misdemeanor.

The Haros initially reported that their son had been kidnapped on Aug. 14, though investigators later determined that did not happen.

Investigators believe Emmanuel died as early as Aug. 5, which is the last day detectives could confirm he was alive.

His mother told investigators that she had been attacked while changing Emmanuel's diaper in the parking lot of a store in the San Bernardino County community of Yucaipa, authorities said. She claimed that someone said "Hola" to her, after which everything "went blank."

"I woke up on the floor, and my son was gone," she said in a previous interview with FOX 11.

The couple appeared on several news reports making pleas to the public to help find their son.

In the days that followed, investigators said the couple had stopped cooperating, adding that there were "inconsistencies" in the mother's story. Investigators declined to discuss what these inconsistencies were.

On Aug. 22, the Haros were taken into custody on suspicion of murder at their home in Cabazon, 90 miles east of Los Angeles.

Authorities searched the family's home, and over the weekend they searched for the boy's body near a freeway while his father, wearing a jail jumpsuit, was present. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said it wouldn't describe Jake's presence during the search as "providing assistance," but declined to elaborate.

What's next:

Jake Haro will be sentenced on Nov. 3.

Rebecca Haro's next court date is Oct. 28, with preliminary hearings set to begin on Nov. 3.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Emmanuel is encouraged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904 or submit an anonymous tip to We-Tip.