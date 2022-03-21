Too early to determine if baby's death in Compton is suspicious: LASD

A baby who was rushed to the hospital early Monday in Compton has died, authorities said.

According to LASD, they received a call reporting a baby who wasn't breathing. The baby died at the hospital.

Right now LASD said it is too early in the investigation to determine if the baby's death is considered suspicious, according to Compton Sheriff.

No other details were immediately available.

