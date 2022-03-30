Why Azusa schools are in danger of closing

It appears the Azusa Unified School District is on the verge of a major reorganization, and many parents aren't happy about it.

On Tuesday night, the school board voted to shut down two schools for now - Powell Elementary and Ellington Elementary schools.

More closures could follow.

Officials are blaming declining enrollment in the last few years, with board members considering merging the campuses in an effort to save money.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The decision could mean students farther from home to attend class.

Parents also fear that overcrowding in newly-merged campuses could be a problem.

The district has responded saying these were difficult decisions to make, and "we will work toward continued transparency, consistent communication and a smooth transition."

Up to six elementary schools could shut down, all of them on the east side of town.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.