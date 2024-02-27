Azusa dog attack: Dog sitters mauled by pit bulls

A man and his mother are recovering after being mauled by the four pit bulls they were dog sitting Tuesday.

It happened just before noon. A man at a home in the 5000 block of N. Orange Crest in Azusa was watching dogs for a friend, when authorities said he was attacked in the backyard. Deputies said that when the man's mom tried to intervene, she was attacked too.

Alan Armagnac said it was his brother and mom who were attacked, and that they were dog sitting the four pit bulls for a friend as a favor. The pit bulls and their own family dog turned on him.

Neighbor Biridiana Gutierrez and her mom Alejandra saw much of what happened.

"I was scared. I got scared," Gutierrez said. She said the scene was intense, with a deputy poised with a beanbag rifle, and animal care officers with poles with lasso-like hooks. One officer even used a shovel to push back the dogs.

"You could tell his body looked a little lifeless, like he couldn't move. And after, you could see his mom coming out with her knees covered in blood, her legs with bite marks," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said it was scary, but slowly but surely, officers got control of the dogs and put them in their vehicles, but it took some time.

The dogs were taken away by animal services. The man who was injured was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This attack in Azusa comes days after a Compton man was mauled to death by his own pit bulls.

Dominic Cooper, 35, was a dog breeder and was attacked in his backyard by multiple pit bulls. Investigators said there were 13 dogs total at the home, five of them adults and the others considered puppies ranging in age from four to six months.