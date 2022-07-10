Authorities seize record-breaking 5,000 pounds of meth crossing from Mexico to California

San Diego County reported one of the biggest methamphetamine busts in its history all thanks to the help of K9 Milo.

According to the San Diego Sheriff, four suspects were charged with federal drug trafficking offenses Friday after authorities seized more than 5,000 pounds of meth discovered inside two trucks in National City.

The suspects were seen unloading dozens of cardboard boxes from the box truck and loading them into a Dodge van before they were arrested.

They have since been identified as Rafael Alzua, 37, Mario Contreras, 41, Ethgar Velazquez, 44, and Galdrino Contreras, 41. All four suspects are from Tijuana and face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.