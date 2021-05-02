Authorities searching for 74-year-old man who went missing in Santa Clarita

Sheriff's detectives asked for public assistance on Sunday to find a 74-year-old man who went missing in Santa Clarita.

Romeo Silvano was last seen about 5:45 p.m. Saturday at his home in the 15000 block of Saul Court, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department reported.

Silvano was seen driving a white 2000 Toyota Sienna minivan with California plates 4LQC638, Deputy Eva Jimenez reported.

Silvano is Asian-American. He stands 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has shoulder-length gray hair and brown eyes, Jimenez said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD at 323-890-5500 or 911.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.