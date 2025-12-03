Doctor who sold Matthew Perry ketamine before his overdose death to be sentenced

The Brief A physician, Salvador Plasencia, who pleaded guilty to illegally distributing ketamine linked to Matthew Perry's death, is scheduled for sentencing today. Plasencia is one of five defendants who pleaded guilty in the case, admitting he provided the drug to the actor in the weeks leading up to his October 2023 overdose. The doctor, who faces a maximum of 40 years in prison, is expected to voluntarily surrender his medical license as part of his plea agreement.



A physician charged in the ketamine overdose death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

What we know:

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 43, a physician from Santa Monica, will be sentenced on federal charges of illegal distribution of the surgical anesthetic ketamine.

He pleaded guilty in July to four federal counts of distribution of ketamine, which is used as a therapy for depression but is also a so-called party drug.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia

Federal prosecutors allege that in late September 2023, Plasencia learned that Perry, whose history of drug addiction was well documented, was interested in obtaining ketamine. Plasencia then contacted Dr. Mark Chavez to obtain ketamine to sell to Perry.

Between September and October 2023, Plasencia distributed ketamine to Perry and his live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, on at least seven occasions.

The indictment states that the distribution was "outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose."

Prosecutors noted that Perry was paying $2,000 per vial for the ketamine, while his dealers were paying $12 for each vial.

Timeline:

2022: Matthew Perry detailed his years-long struggle with addiction in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

Late September 2023: Plasencia learned about Perry's interest in obtaining ketamine.

September and October 2023: Plasencia distributed ketamine to Perry and Iwamasa on at least seven occasions.

October 28, 2023: Perry was found dead at age 54 in a hot tub behind his Pacific Palisades home from a fatal ketamine overdose.

August 2024: The five defendants were charged in connection with the death.

December 3, 2025: Plasencia is expected to be sentenced.

February 25, [2026]: The lead defendant, Jasveen Sangha, is scheduled to be sentenced and will face up to 65 years in federal prison.

What they're saying:

One of Plasencia's attorneys, Karen Goldstein, issued a statement after he pleaded guilty, conveying her client's remorse.

"Dr. Plasencia is profoundly remorseful for the treatment decisions he made while providing ketamine to Matthew Perry," the attorney said. "He is fully accepting responsibility by pleading guilty to drug distribution. Dr. Plasencia intends to voluntarily surrender his medical license, acknowledging his failure to protect Mr. Perry, a patient who was especially vulnerable due to addiction."

Goldstein also said that Plasencia hopes his case will serve as a warning to the medical community.

"He hopes his case serves as a warning to other medical professionals and leads to stricter oversight and clear protocols for the rapidly growing at-home ketamine industry in order to prevent future tragedies like this."

The conspiracy

The indictment states that Plasencia conspired with Dr. Mark Chavez about the inventory, price, and availability of ketamine to sell.

Chavez reportedly sold Plasencia orally administered ketamine lozenges that he obtained after writing a fraudulent prescription in a patient's name without her knowledge or consent. Chavez also allegedly lied to wholesale ketamine distributors to buy additional vials of liquid ketamine.

The text messages between Plasencia and Chavez reportedly discussing the price were quoted by prosecutors as, "I wonder how much this moron will pay" and "let's find out."

According to the U.S Attorney's Office, the actor's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, injected Perry with ketamine that was sold to him by dealers Erik Fleming and Jasveen Sangha, including multiple injections on the day of Perry's death.

Prosecutors stated that Plasencia sold the ketamine to Iwamasa despite being informed at least one week earlier that Perry's ketamine addiction was spiraling out of control.

What's next:

Plasencia is not expected to receive the maximum 40-year sentence.

His plea agreement includes a fine of at least $2 million, and his attorney stated that Plasencia intends to voluntarily surrender his medical license.

The other four co-defendants have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing:

Dr. Mark Chavez , who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine, faces up to 10 years and is scheduled for sentencing on December 17.

Erik Fleming , who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and distribution of ketamine resulting in death, faces up to 25 years and is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 7.

Kenneth Iwamasa , who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, faces up to 15 years and is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 14.

Jasveen Sangha, the lead defendant, faces up to 65 years in federal prison at her sentencing on Feb. 25.