Married couple killed in shooting in Simi Valley
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A married couple has died after they were shot in Simi Valley.
What we know:
The Simi Valley Police Department responded to a call in the 500 block of Hawks Bill Place around noon on Sunday, November 30. Upon arrival, the man and his wife – both believed to be in their 60s – were found with gunshot wounds.
Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.
What we don't know:
Police did not specify if the alleged gunman and the couple knew each other, but said the shooting was not a random act.
Officials have not released the identities of the couple shot and killed on Sunday.
