Married couple killed in shooting in Simi Valley

The Brief A woman and her husband were both shot and killed in Simi Valley. Officials believe the shooting was not a random act.



A married couple has died after they were shot in Simi Valley.

What we know:

The Simi Valley Police Department responded to a call in the 500 block of Hawks Bill Place around noon on Sunday, November 30. Upon arrival, the man and his wife – both believed to be in their 60s – were found with gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify if the alleged gunman and the couple knew each other, but said the shooting was not a random act.

Officials have not released the identities of the couple shot and killed on Sunday.