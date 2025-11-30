Expand / Collapse search

Married couple killed in shooting in Simi Valley

By
Published  November 30, 2025 11:30pm PST
Simi Valley
FOX 11
A man and a woman have died at the hospital after both were found shot inside a garage in Simi Valley.

The Brief

    • A woman and her husband were both shot and killed in Simi Valley.
    • Officials believe the shooting was not a random act.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A married couple has died after they were shot in Simi Valley.

What we know:

The Simi Valley Police Department responded to a call in the 500 block of Hawks Bill Place around noon on Sunday, November 30. Upon arrival, the man and his wife – both believed to be in their 60s – were found with gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify if the alleged gunman and the couple knew each other, but said the shooting was not a random act.

Officials have not released the identities of the couple shot and killed on Sunday.

The Source: This report used information provided by the Simi Valley Police Department.

