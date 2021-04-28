Authorities searching for 21-year-old man last seen in Santa Clarita

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sought the public's help to locate a missing 21-year-old man who suffers from depression and was last seen Wednesday in Santa Clarita.

Oscar Camas was last seen at about 2 a.m. at his residence in the 27000 block of Solamint Road, according to an LASD statement.

RELATED: Public help sought to find 12-year-old Los Angeles girl missing since February

Camas is 5-feet-8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with long, curly black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of an eye on his right thigh and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Camas' whereabouts can contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.