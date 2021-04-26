Public help sought to find 12-year-old Los Angeles girl missing since February

A 12-year-old Los Angeles girl has been missing since late February, and a school psychologist who works with students in public schools in the downtown area pleaded on Monday for help in finding her.

Hazel Palacio went missing on Feb. 28, said Sarah Kim, with the Los Angeles Unified School District's Psychological Services division.

She said the girl is believed to have been seen on March 31 at Slauson and Vermont avenues in the South Los Angeles area. Palacio may have been with a man in a white car.

Palacio is Hispanic, 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

"We're desperate for any leads and/or help with not getting Hazel's case going cold," Kim said.

A missing persons report was made to the Los Angeles Police Department, Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LAPD Media Relations Division confirmed.

Palacio's photo and other information about her can be found on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's website.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 800-THE-LOST.

