Motorcyclist taken into custody following brief pursuit in Reseda area

Authorities were in pursuit of a motorcycle in the Reseda area Tuesday morning.

Ground units were called off, but authorities remained in tracking mode.

The male driver was wanted for reckless driving.

He was taken into custody a short time later in the Tarzana area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

