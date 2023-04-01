1 killed, at least 3 injured in West Hills parking lot shooting

One person was killed and at least another three people were injured in a shooting at a parking lot in the West Hills area of Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the suspected shooter is in custody.

Reports of the shooting came in around 3:45 p.m., in the 22800 block of Vanowen Street in West Hills.

Four people were shot in total, according to the LAFD. One victim, identified as a 45-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims — reportedly two 35-year-old women and one 45-year-old man — were transported to local hospitals in serious condition.

Images from SkyFOX over the scene showed multiple LAFD ambulances treating people in a parking lot across several locations.

Minutes later, there were reports that the Los Angeles Police Department was following a red four-door vehicle, with the suspected shooter believed to be inside. After a short pursuit, the car pulled over near the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Saticoy Street. Two people, a man and a woman, got out of the car. Both were taken into custody.