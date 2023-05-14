3 seriously injured in Highland Park crash; 110 Freeway closed

Three people were seriously injured following a crash on the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood Sunday.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:23 a.m. to the southbound freeway at Avenue 43, where a woman and two men suffered "at least" serious injuries, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities identified the three people as a 50-year-old woman, 50-year-old man, and 40-year-old man. Their current conditions are not known.

At this time the southbound 110 Freeway is closed at E. Ave 43 due to a large debris field, the LAFD said.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes. It's unknown how long the freeway will remain closed.

A Sigalert issued at 7:35 a.m. closing all lanes of southbound traffic for at least 30 minutes was extended at 8:07 a.m. for at least one hour.

City News Service contributed to this report.