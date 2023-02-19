Driver has heart attack before Sawtelle crash hospitalizes 4: Police

Four people were hospitalized Sunday after a vehicle collided with a parked car and dumpster in Sawtelle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 12:35 p.m. in front of a restaurant in the 2000 block of S. Sawtelle Blvd.

One officer on the scene told FOX 11 that the driver had a heart attack when they crashed into a dumpster, and that dumpster hit the pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, a 20-year-old woman, was on an electric scooter when she was hit, that officer told FOX 11. She is in critical condition.

The three others taken to the hospital include a 74-year-old man in moderate conditon, a 24-year-old woman in fair condition and a 61-year-old man in fair condition.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.