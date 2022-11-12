At least 1 killed in Palmdale crash

One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection.

The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service.

He could not confirm reports that one vehicle may have been a black Toyota and that the crash might have been head-on.

Two people were trapped in at least one of the vehicles, Figueroa said.

Three people were injured in the crash, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles County Fire Department's 911 Center. He did not know how many of them were trapped in vehicles.

Northbound and southbound lanes of 40th Street East were closed for the investigation and clean-up.