As MLB All-Star Game nears, LAPD officer uses baseball to unite the community

Whether you love baseball or aren't really in the know, Los Angeles is hosting the 2022 MLB All-Star Game two weeks from today, on July 19, and I talked with a baseball super fan, who wears a Los Angeles Police Department uniform to help get us ready.

I first interviewed LAPD Officer Michael Scott in 2019. He was honoring Dodger icon Manny Mota for his 50 years with the Dodgers. The event was the LA Police Baseball Swing-athon. The nonprofit hosts events to bring police, the community, and kids together.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAPD Swing-athon honors Dodger Legend Manny Mota

Now Scott, as president of the LA Police Baseball Foundation is gearing up for Major League Baseball All-Star events.

This year, the foundation is first hosting a clinic for kids with pro players in attendance on the 18th, and then a game-day fundraiser for the foundation at the LAPD Academy at Elysian Park. Participants can then walk to Dodger Stadium to attend the All-Star game. Those interested in learning more about the clinic and the fundraiser can click here or reach out to the @LAPD_Baseball Instagram page for more information.

SUGGESTED: MLB All-Star Game voting: Who's on the final ballot?

This former Little League player from the San Fernando Valley says for baseball fans the MLB All-Star game is "the biggest thing, EVER!" He notes the last All-Star game played in L.A. was 42 years ago, in 1980.

