MLB All-Star Game voting: Who's on the final ballot?
LOS ANGELES - The Midsummer Classic is just two weeks away. Dodger Stadium is getting ready to host Major League Baseball's 92nd All-Star Game on July 19, but the rosters still aren't set.
This year's voting system is a little different from years past, with voting broken down into multiple rounds in 2022. Just like every other year, the first round of voting let fans vote for any player at any position. From there, the top vote-getter from each league secured an automatic starting spot. Voting for phase one closed on June 30. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge snagged the American League's spot, amassing more than 3.7 million votes, while the National League's spot went to Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who got just more than 3.5 million votes.
Aside from the automatic starters, the top two vote-getters at each position — and top four outfielders — in each league advance to the All-Star Ballot Finals, for which ballots opened Tuesday.
This is just for position players. MLB players will get to vote on the pitchers and reserve players. They pick five starters and three relievers from each league, as well as one position player from each league.
Then finally, Rob Manfred's Commissioner's Officer will get to pick six more spots on each roster — four pitchers and two position players.
So who can you vote for and how? Voting is open now on MLB's website here. Ballots will be open until this Friday, July 8, at 10:59 a.m. Fans can vote once every 24 hours.
Here's a full list of the finalists:
American League Finalists:
First Base
- Ty France - Seattle Mariners
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays
Second Base
- Jose Altuve - Houston Astros
- Santiago Espinal - Toronto Blue Jays
Third Base
- Rafael Devers - Boston Red Sox
- José Ramírez - Cleveland Guardians
Shortstop
- Tim Anderson - Chicago White Sox
- Bo Bichette - Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher
- Alejandro Kirk - Toronto Blue Jays
- Jose Trevino - New York Yankees
Outfield
- Loudres Gurriel Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays
- George Springer - Toronto Blue Jays
- Giancarlo Stanton - New York Yankees
- Mike Trout - Anaheim Angels
Designated Hitter
- Yordan Alvarez - Houston Astros
- Shohei Ohtani - Anaheim Angels
National League
First Base
- Pete Alonso - New York Mets
- Paul Goldschmidt - St. Louis Cardinals
Second Base
- Ozzie Albies - Atlanta Braves
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. - Miami Marlins
Third Base
- Nolan Arenado - St. Louis Cardinals
- Manny Machado - San Diego Padres
Shortstop
- Dansby Swanson - Atlanta Braves
- Trea Turner - Los Angeles Dodgers
Catcher
- Willson Contreras - Chicago Cubs
- Travis d'Arnaud - Atlanta Braves
Outfield
- Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers
- Adam Duvall - Atlanta Braves
- Starling Marte - New York Mets
- Joc Pederson - San Francisco Giants
Designated Hitter
- William Contreras - Atlanta Braves
- Bryce Harper - Philadelphia Phillies
The 2022 MLB All-Star game is Tuesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on FOX.