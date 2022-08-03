Arson investigation underway at market in downtown Los Angeles

An arson investigation is underway after a fire sparked inside a two-story commercial building with rooftop parking in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire sparked at what appeared to be a market and Krispy Krunchy Chicken located at the corner of Maple Avenue and E. Sixth Street. The store employees who were working at the time of the blaze told investigators it was some type of arson or some sort of firebombing, prompting a response from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived to the scene and quickly knocked down the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The employees told LAPD investigators the two suspects left the scene in a black BMW. However, a description of the suspects has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

