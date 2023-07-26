Arrests made linking shooting deaths of 2 in Rancho Palos Verdes, 1 in Pasadena

Arrests have been made in connection with a double homicide in Rancho Palos Verdes Monday and a man's killing in Pasadena Saturday, according to police.

Authorities will hold a news conference Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to release more details.

Jorge Ramos, 36, and Taylor Raven Whittaker, 26, were found shot to death inside a parked Subaru early Monday at a scenic overlook in the 7000 block of Palos Verdes Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes.

A motive for the killings was not released.

RELATED: Rancho Palos Verdes shooting: Man, woman found dead inside bullet-riddled car

The relationship between Ramos and Whittaker is unknown.

On Saturday, authorities said Jessie Munoz, 32, was found fatally shot in a Honda he was driving that crashed on Angeles Crest Highway. He died at the scene.

A woman also in the car with Munoz was able to make it out uninjured. According to Pasadena Lt. Keith Gomez, the victims and the alleged shooter did not know each other.

RELATED: Man shot, killed in robbery in Angeles National Forest remembered as family man

Officials determined Munoz's shooting death was the result of an apparent robbery attempt.

City News Service contributed to this report.