Arrest made in stabbing of Metro bus driver in South LA

Deputies Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly attacking a Metro bus driver in South Los Angeles earlier this month.

Darnell Bray was booked on suspicion of attempted murder for the April 13 attack. On that day, around 8:30 p.m., Bray is accused of shouting at, then attacking the bus driver, stabbing the driver before he ran off.

"The victim stopped the bus at the intersection of 119th Street and Wilmington Avenue," authorities said in a statement. "The suspect, without provocation, punched the victim in the face then proceeded to stab the victim. The suspect exited the bus and fled northbound on Wilmington Avenue and out of view."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man wanted for attempted murder after attack on South LA bus driver: authorities

Authorities located Bray just after noon on April 24, and booked him at the South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station. His bail was set at $2 million, and he is expected to be arraigned on Friday, April 26.

"When incidents occur, our deputies and detectives work diligently to ensure the quick capture of suspects who pose a threat to the Metro system," Transit Services Bureau Captain Shawn R. Kehoe said in a statement. "I am proud of our deputies' collaborative efforts in bringing this suspect into custody."

The LASD is still investigating this attack. Anyone with information was asked to call 323-563-5000.