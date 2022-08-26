Arrest made in alleged road rage shooting on 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley

A 26-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested in connection to a suspected road rage shooting investigation on the 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley, the California Highway Patrol announced.

On Wednesday around 10:35 p.m., CHP officials said the driver of a white Nissan Frontier fired an unknown number of shots at another vehicle with two people inside. The gunman then left the scene traveling northbound on the 15 Freeway.

Authorities said the passengers in the second vehicle were not struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported.

In the investigation, the CHP obtained the suspect’s license plate number and was able to identify the suspect as Salvador Saavedra.

CHP investigators went to Saavedra’s home Thursday where he was subsequently taken into custody, as well as his truck.

While searching his vehicle, CHP investigators found a pellet rifle and a replica pellet handgun in a holster.

"The California Highway Patrol takes aggressive driving and road rage seriously and will actively investigate all crimes occurring on our freeways," Riverside Area Commander Captain Levi Miller said in a press release.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call CHP Officer Niko Le Beau at the Riverside CHP area office at 951-637-8000.