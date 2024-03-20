Armed suspect accused of violating restraining order shot dead by LA County deputies

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating after an armed suspect accused of violating his restraining order was shot and killed in a confrontation with deputies. A deputy was also hospitalized after authorities said the suspect deliberately hit him with his vehicle.

On Tuesday evening, Lakewood Station deputies were called to a home in the 15900 block of Indiana Avenue in Paramount after receiving a call regarding a restraining order violation. When deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with the victim, who was later identified as the mother of the suspect's children. Deputies also observed the suspect driving by the home where they lost sight of him, which prompted a search.

Deputies later found the suspect driving eastbound on Artesia Boulevard near Downey Avenue in Bellflower where they attempted to stop him. Sheriff’s officials said as a deputy pulled behind the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect intentionally accelerated and reversed the vehicle and crashed into the front of the deputy’s patrol car.

At that point, investigators said the suspect got out of the vehicle while armed with a knife and charged at deputies This is when officers shot him. Investigators said the shooting happened just before 9:20 p.m.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for his injuries sustained in the crash, where he was treated and released.

The suspect was treated at the scene by paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to call the LA County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.