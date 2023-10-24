Violent repeat offender wanted out of LA County arrested

article

A repeat violent offender wanted for a stabbing in Claremont has been arrested.

According to authorities, 41-year-old Philip Borunda was wanted by police in connection with a stabbing on Oct. 22.

Borunda, who authorities considered to be armed and dangerous, was contacted by LAPD officers Sunday at a train platform in Hollywood.

He was arrested for attempted homicide and being held without bail, officials said.

He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.